Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 7)

Larry Black

Paris Police responded to the 1900-block of Hubbard about an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. They arrived and witnessed Larry Black using profane and abusive language toward his neighbors. He was arrested for on-view Disorderly Conduct and taken to the city jail.

Officers conducting a security check in the 3600-block of Bonham St. made contact with an individual claiming someone shot them. Officers questioned the complainant and found that the alleged incident had occurred several days before and that the individual was not forthcoming with information at that time. Officers took a report, and the investigation will continue.

Paula Larkin

Officers responded to PRMC about an intoxicated person. They arrived, they found Paula Larkin on the scene in a state of intoxication, arrested, and transported her to the Police Department.