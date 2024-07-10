Paris Police Report For Wednesday, July 10

Paris Police successfully apprehended Roderick Terell Doolittle, 39, on Tuesday in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Doolittle had attempted to leave a store without paying for items he had ‘Skip scanned ‘. He initially identified himself as Terell Reynolds, claiming he had a California DL. However, upon questioning by officers, he admitted his true identity. A warrant check revealed that Doolittle had an outstanding warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury from an incident in November 2019. He was promptly arrested on the warrant and charged with theft with two prior convictions and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.

On Tuesday, an officer promptly responded to a vehicle evasion incident in the 800 block of Pine Bluff Street. The driver attempted to evade officers by making frequent turns and accelerating. However, the vehicle was successfully disabled after striking a sign at the intersection of 5th and Tudor. Officers arrested the driver, Jazaria Washington, 22, for Evading Arrest in a Vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was released.

Officers received a report Tuesday of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle that occurred in the 3100 block of Clarksville St. The victim advised that a handgun and a cell phone were stolen from his unlocked vehicle while parked in the apartment parking lot. The investigation is currently ongoing, and updates will be provided as the case progresses.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a call of an individual with a firearm firing shots in the Booker T Washington Homes Apartments. The caller advised that a female, described as [insert physical description], got out of a [insert vehicle description] and began firing what the caller believed to be a .22 caliber firearm in an easterly direction, returned to her car, fired more shots into the air, and left the area. Officers attempted to interview witnesses, but all present denied knowledge of the incident. The investigation will continue.

On Tuesday, July 08, officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 127 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull