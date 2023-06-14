Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 14)

Tuesday night at 8:07, officers worked a disturbance in progress in the 3700 block of Pine Mill Rd. The victim advised Cody Roberts, a family member, had assaulted them. Roberts was still on scene and acted aggressively, failing to follow the officers’ instructions and exhibiting aggressive behaviors toward the victim. They placed Roberts under arrest, and he resisted transport to the jail. Officers learned that Roberts had choked the victim during the assault. They charged him with the Assault of a Family Member by Impeding a Breath and Resisting Arrest or Transport and placed him in the city jail.

At 1:22 Tuesday afternoon, officers attempted to stop Fred Sanders in the 600 block of Bonham St. It was for an outstanding warrant for the Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Sanders refused to stop his vehicle, made several turns onto various streets in the area, and then pulled over after returning to the 700 block of Bonham St. They arrested Sanders for Evading arrest in a vehicle. Officers then located a package of narcotics in the roadway where Sanders had discarded it and charged him with Tampering with Evidence and Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They booked him and transported him to Lamar County Jail.

Officers made eight traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 115 calls for service on Tuesday (Jun 13).