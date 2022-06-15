Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 15)

Ira Lee Self

Paris Police arrested Ira Lee Self, 54, of Clarksville, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant. Self is currently on parole for an aggravated sexual assault of a child conviction out of Franklin County. They later placed Self in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a firearm theft in the 3100-block of E. Houston at 6:13 Tuesday morning. The victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked, and someone stole the pistol from the console area during the night. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 100-block of NE 15th St at 5:17 Tuesday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had used their debit card to make a withdrawal from their account. The victim still had possession of the debit card and did not know who or how the card became compromised. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Jun 14).