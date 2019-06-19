Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 19)

Stacy J. Bellamy

A Paris Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 10-block of Lamar Avenue for a speeding vehicle and made contact with Stacy J. Bellamy, the driver. A subsequent warrant check revealed a warrant for Bellamy for Criminal Mischief over $750.00 but under $2500.00. Bellamy was arrested on the warrant without incident.

Aaron Bryan Callaway

Officers arrested Aaron Bryan Callaway in the 300-block of SE 34 on a warrant for Assault on a Family Member by impeding breath. The arrest stemmed from an earlier incident of which Callaway was the suspect.

William Jackson

Officers were called to the 2100-block of Sycamore about a disturbance. They met a complainant and the suspect, William Jackson. Later investigation revealed that there was an active Protective Order against Jackson from the other “Protected Individual” at the residence. He was arrested and transported to the city jail without incident.

Joby Bryant Jordan

Officers responded to the 3500-block of the NE Loop about indecent exposure. Once there they spoke with the victim and then located the suspect, Joby Bryant Jordan, who was found naked. Jordan fled on foot and was apprehended. He was charged with Indecency with a Child, Evading Arrest, and Indecent Exposure.

Jason Ray Swindell

Officers worked a Criminal Trespass in the 600-block of E. Price and discovered Jason Ray Swindell, the suspect on the property. Reportedly, Swindell had been previously given a Criminal Trespass warning to stay away from the property. He was arrested without incident for the on view charge of Criminal Trespassing.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 in regards to the theft of a vehicle. They discovered that a 2019 Toyota Camry was stolen from the location. The Paris Police Department and NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force are investigating the incident.

Paris Police responded to 118 calls for service and arrested 11 people on Tuesday (Jun 18).