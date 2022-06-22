Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 22)

The owner reported an orange Kubota tractor was stolen from the 1900-block of SE 6th St at 9:24 Tuesday morning. The victim said that the unknown suspects had cut the lock and chain on the gate to gain access sometime within the last 18 hours. The investigation continues.

Police worked with a victim of fraud Tuesday morning at 10:58. The victim reportedly let a friend use their debit card to purchase insurance online, and since that time, someone had attempted to make a purchase at a local restaurant using the debit card. The victim also believes that the suspect has hacked into his phone. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to fraud in the 600-block of Bonham Tuesday afternoon at 2:44. The store clerk reported that they had received information that their bank had deemed six $50 bills in their deposit were fraudulent. The bank discovered the bogus bills in their counting machine. The incident is under investigation.

At 6:27 Tuesday evening, Paris Police spoke with a victim who said they had used the same tax service for the past several years. The victim claimed their tax preparer had told them that the IRS had delayed their refund for the 2021 return. The victim reported that the same thing occurred this year. The IRS informed the victim they had sent refunds to the preparer for the past two years. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Jun 21).