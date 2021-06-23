Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 23)

Tykedra Skakiria Anderson

Paris Police arrested Tykedra Shakiria Anderson, 25, of Paris, at her residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning on a federal warrant charging her with conspiracy to possess or manufacture or distribute a controlled substance. Anderson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Billy Wayne Wallace

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of NE 2nd St. at 7:16 Tuesday night. The officer recognized the driver as Billy Wayne Wallace, 62, and knew that Wallace had an active parole violation warrant. During the arrest, Wallace threatened the officer numerous times. Officers added a charge of terroristic threat against a peace officer. Wallace was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Demontra Lamont Akins

A search warrant was executed on a residence in the 1500-block of NE 10th St at about 8:29 Tuesday morning. Demontra Lamont Akins, 23, had an outstanding federal warrant charging him with conspiracy to possess or manufacture or distribute a controlled substance. Wallace was found at the residence and placed under arrest. Due to narcotics and a pistol being seen during the arrest, officers obtained an additional search warrant and located methamphetamine, Oxycodone, and marijuana. Akins was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Akins was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jun 22).