Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 28)

On Wednesday morning at 8:30, officers contacted a resident in the 1100 block of 7th NW. The victim said that the suspects had entered a building used for storage and taken numerous tools, bicycles, and other items. Suspects had also entered a vehicle on the premises and taken electronic items. Officers collected evidence, and the incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to another burglary call in the 300-block of NW 3rd. Someone had damaged two doors, but the victim could not find anything missing from the residence. A suspect was named. The incident is under investigation.

At 12:16 Wednesday afternoon, a Facebook post led officers of the Auto Theft Task Force to investigate a theft of vehicle accessories that had been video captured in the 1600 block of Lamar Avenue. The suspect was identified and returned the stolen item. Charges will be pending.

Officers were informed about a stolen vehicle from the 500-block of Clement Road Wednesday afternoon at 5:59. Someone took it from a driveway sometime in the past two days. The Auto Theft Task Force is investigating the theft.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 106 calls for service on Wednesday (Jun 28).