Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 29)

Juan Medina

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1500-block of Bonham at 10:47 Tuesday night for a defective brake light. The driver, Juan Medina, 52, of Paris, and officers determined he was intoxicated. Due to at least two prior convictions for Driving While Intoxicated, they enhanced his charge to a felony and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Miguel Angel Mendoza

Tuesday morning at 11:23, investigators with the Paris Police Department located and arrested Miguel Angel Mendoza, 32, at his residence. Mendoza had two outstanding warrants charging him with assault of a family member by impeding breathing and interfering with an emergency request for assistance. They place Mendoza in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police worked property damage in the 1100-block of NW 15th Tuesday morning at 2:25. Reportedly, an ex-girlfriend had kicked in the front door and assaulted him and another female. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Jun 28).