Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 30)

Cory Aaron Turk

Paris Police were in the 2500-block of N. Main Tuesday morning at 6:41, looking for a suspect involved in a theft. The officers made contact with Cory Aaron Turk in his room. Turk was not the suspect in the robbery. Still, officers found that Turk had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon-habitual offender. As the officer attempted to place Turk under arrest, Turk resisted and fled from the officer. After a short foot chase, Turk was apprehended, and they found a pistol concealed in the waistband of his pants. Upon searching Turks’ room for the theft suspect, narcotics were observed in plain view. Officers obtained a search warrant, and Xanex, methamphetamine, and cocaine were found in the room. Turk was additionally charged with three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance along with resisting arrest. He was later transferred and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Ashley Celest Bridges

Tuesday morning at 10:16, officers were dispatched to the 2500-block of N. Main about a warrant arrest. Officers located Ashley Celest Bridges, 32, and arrested her on a Collin County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They later placed Bridges in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Jun 29).