Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jun 5)

Paris Police responded to possible criminal mischief in the 700-block of W. Sherman Tuesday morning at 10:08. It was reported that someone had broken out a window to gain access to the inside of the house that the victim had purchased several months ago and had been remodeling. A few things were reported missing, and some items were moved from one place to another. The incident is under investigation.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 600-block of NW 9th Tuesday afternoon at 1:46. Reportedly, a known person had forced his way into the victim’s residence and had stolen their cell phone. The victim followed the suspect after leaving the house and was given the phone back but not before it was damaged to the point that it was no longer usable. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday evening at 6:13, officers responded to a credit/debit card abuse call in the 1400-block of Clarksville St. Allegedly, someone had stolen the card and had withdrawn several hundred dollars from the account. The victim stated that the transactions were at an ATM in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave on Monday (Jun 3). The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Jun 4).