Paris Police Report For Wednesday, June 05

On Tuesday afternoon at 4:28, a Paris Officer and a Detective with the Auto Theft Task Force began an ongoing investigation of the Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in which someone stole a Taurus G2C semi-auto pistol in the 900 block of SE 33rd Street.

At 7:44 Tuesday evening, a female victim in the 1700 block of North Main Street stated that a known female and male had pulled up in a vehicle; the female exited, hit the victim in the head and face with a closed fist, and left the scene. The officer observed redness on the victim’s left ear and a “goose egg” knot on her head. The victim provided information about the two, and the officer located them. The male stated that the female suspect had dropped him off and then immediately left. Paris Dispatch notified him of a 9-1-1 call from the same victim stating that the same suspect had just driven by her residence, pointed a firearm directly at her, and said, “You are dead.” Police will further investigate a Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police responded to 64 Calls for Service, arrested three adults for misdemeanors, and initiated 8 Traffic Stops.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer

