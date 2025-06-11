Paris Police Report For Wednesday, June 11

On Tuesday, officers arrested April Faye Dickens,19, on an outstanding warrant for Credit Card Abuse after being identified as a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation in the 2900 block of Cypress Drive. They booked her without incident and transferred to Lamar County Jail.

A burglary of habitation occurred Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Cherry. The victim reported that an unknown suspect had entered the residence through a window and taken numerous gaming items from the residence. Officers collected evidence and entered the serial numbers of the stolen items into the National Crime Information Center database for later identification. The incident is under investigation.

Officers received a report Tuesday of an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the 3300 block of Bonham St. The victim and a witness advised that a known suspect had used an aerosol can and a lighter to create a flame thrower, which he had used to burn property belonging to the victim. The suspect then attempted to use the “Torch” to burn the victim, but the victim was able to evade the flame. Officers were unable to make contact with the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Early Wednesday, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of 13th SE. Complaining subjects advised officers that several subjects had driven by and fired ten shots at the residence, striking the residence and a vehicle parked nearby. Broken glass slightly injured the victim in the parked car, but he refused to cooperate with the investigation. Officers collected evidence and took statements. The incident is under investigation.

During this reporting period, officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 83 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

El martes, los oficiales arrestaron a April Faye Dickens, de 19 años, con una orden de arresto pendiente por abuso de tarjetas de crédito después de ser identificada como pasajera en un vehículo detenido por una violación de equipo en la cuadra 2900 de Cypress Drive. La ficharon sin incidentes y la trasladaron a la cárcel del condado de Lamar.

Un robo a una vivienda ocurrió el martes en la cuadra 2100 de East Cherry. La víctima informó que un sospechoso desconocido había ingresado a la residencia a través de una ventana y se había llevado numerosos artículos de juego de la residencia. Los oficiales recolectaron evidencia e ingresaron los números de serie de los artículos robados en la base de datos del Centro Nacional de Información sobre Delitos para su posterior identificación. El incidente está bajo investigación.

Los oficiales recibieron un informe el martes de un asalto agravado con un arma mortal en la cuadra 3300 de Bonham St. La víctima y un testigo informaron que un sospechoso conocido había utilizado una lata de aerosol y un encendedor para crear un lanzallamas, que había utilizado para quemar la propiedad perteneciente a la víctima. Luego, el sospechoso intentó usar la “antorcha” para quemar a la víctima, pero la víctima pudo evadir las llamas. Los oficiales no pudieron ponerse en contacto con el sospechoso y la investigación está en curso.

Temprano el miércoles, los oficiales respondieron a una llamada de disparos en la cuadra 200 de 13th SE. Los sujetos que se quejaban informaron a los oficiales que varios sujetos habían pasado y disparado diez veces contra la residencia, impactando la residencia y un vehículo estacionado cerca. Los vidrios rotos hirieron levemente a la víctima en el automóvil estacionado, pero se negó a cooperar con la investigación. Los agentes recogieron pruebas y tomaron declaraciones. El incidente está bajo investigación.

Durante el período de este informe, los oficiales hicieron 14 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a un adulto y respondieron a 83 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull