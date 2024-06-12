Paris Police Report For Wednesday, June 12

Tuesday, a caller advised the department of a possible drunk driver in the 6000 block of 271 South. The caller followed the suspect individual’s vehicle to the 400 Block of N. Collegiate to a private office, where officers located the suspect, Cullum Andrew Bass, 57. They observed an alcoholic beverage in Bass’ vehicle, and when contacted, he confessed to being intoxicated and having driven. They arrested Bass for Driving While Intoxicated. He had several previous convictions for DWI, and they enhanced his charge to a Felony.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run accident Tuesday in the 3100 block of Lamar. Dispatch notified the responding officer of the location of the run vehicle on SE 22nd St. The officer observed the blue Dodge Charger driving in the area. As the officer attempted to turn, the driver fled at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade the officer. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 1100 block of SE 22nd. The suspect, Otis Ray Brown, Jr., smelled heavily of marijuana and was arrested due to his evasion. Brown had a bag of marijuana concealed in his clothing. They charged him with the hit-and-run accident, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 98 calls on Tuesday, Jun 11.

Captain John T. Bull