Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header Mowers Header 2024

Paris Police Report For Wednesday, June 26

On Tuesday, a Paris Police Officer had a brief pursuit, which started in the 2900 block of NE Loop 286. The officer captured an oncoming vehicle traveling 100 miles per hour. The officer turned around to stop the vehicle, and the driver turned off the vehicle’s headlights and accelerated. The officer could not catch up to the vehicle, so he stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle. A few moments later, officers learned that a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a one-car accident in the 4200 block of Clarksville St. The vehicle’s driver had fled on foot. Witnesses advised that the vehicle had been moving at a high rate of speed and had lost control and spun off the road. They towed the vehicle and obtained a possible identification of the driver. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 91 calls for service on Tuesday, June 25.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved