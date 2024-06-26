Paris Police Report For Wednesday, June 26

On Tuesday, a Paris Police Officer had a brief pursuit, which started in the 2900 block of NE Loop 286. The officer captured an oncoming vehicle traveling 100 miles per hour. The officer turned around to stop the vehicle, and the driver turned off the vehicle’s headlights and accelerated. The officer could not catch up to the vehicle, so he stopped the pursuit when he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle. A few moments later, officers learned that a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a one-car accident in the 4200 block of Clarksville St. The vehicle’s driver had fled on foot. Witnesses advised that the vehicle had been moving at a high rate of speed and had lost control and spun off the road. They towed the vehicle and obtained a possible identification of the driver. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 14 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 91 calls for service on Tuesday, June 25.

Captain John T. Bull