Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 04)

Norman Eugene Coonfield

Paris Police arrested Norman Eugene Coonfield, 70, of Paris, at 2:59 Tuesday afternoon in the 4300-block of Bonham on a felony motion to revoke warrant. A court previously convicted Coonfield of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than one gram. Officers later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

At 5:23 pm Tuesday, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of W. Houston. The victim reported that she had come to Paris from Wichita Falls earlier Tuesday morning with another female. When that arrived in Paris, they met up with a male that the other female knew. Later in the day, the male became angry and assaulted the two females and took off in their vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Kenneth Wayne Williams

Officers arrested Kenneth Wayne Williams, 37, of Paris, at 10:47 Tuesday night in the 1900-block of Lamar Ave on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with unlawful delivery or manufacture of a simulated controlled substance. They later transferred Williams to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Mar 3).