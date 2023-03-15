Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 15)

Tuesday morning at 9:14, on their bank’s advice, a victim told a Community Service Officer about losing around $450,000. The victim had numerous documents and explained that a Publishers Clearing house Scam had financially ruined him since 2017. Over the years, he had sent payments in cash, money orders, and prepaid Visa Vanilla gift cards. He also took out bank loans to have money to send to Publishers Clearing House to claim his prize money.

Brian Allen Nichols | Coutney Rania Elrod

At 11:45 am Tuesday, an officer made a traffic stop in the 700-block of Lamar on a vehicle displaying expired registration. He checked the three occupants for warrants and discovered Red River County wanted the driver Brian Allen Nichols, 36, of Paris, for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1. In addition, they wanted the front passenger, Courtney Rania Elrod, 21, of Paris, for Felony Interfer with Child Custody. Both subjects were taken into custody and booked into the Paris Jail. The third occupant received a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and police released them at the scene.

Mary Ella Bailey | Ladetra Michelle Bailey

Police worked on shoplifting in progress in the 3800 block of Lamar Tuesday afternoon at 1:32. En route to the scene, a detective located the suspect’s vehicle and occupants in the 3200 block of Pine Mill Road. Both suspects possessed the stolen property, and each gave the detective false names to evade outstanding warrants. Mary Ella Bailey, 58, of Paris, was identified by the tattoo of “Mary” on the right side of her neck. Mary Bailey and Ladetra Michelle Bailey, 39, of Paris, were taken into custody for the Theft of Property of less than $2,500 with two or more Previous Convictions and several additional warrants. The two had shoplifted over $100 in general merchandise and were criminally trespassed from the store.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:59, officers arrested Alan Preston Malakowsky, 50, of Antlers in Oklahoma, on a Paris Police Warrant of Theft of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. That resulted after investigating a ‘2021 case when Malakowsky had rented a Sky Jack Scissor Lift from a business in the 2400 block of FM 79 and never returned it.

Daniel Bryan Moody

At 2:52 am Wednesday, two male subjects rode bicycles with no white headlamp on the front and the wrong side of the road. An officer stopped them in the 200-block of SW 5th, and Daniel Bryan Moody, 22, of Paris, had an outstanding Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Burglary of a Habitation Intend Other Felony. Moody released his bicycle to the other cyclist, was taken into custody, and placed in the Paris Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 70 Calls for Service and arrested eight people Tuesday (Mar 14).