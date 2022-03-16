Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 16)

Jonathan Chad Lind

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of NW 30th St at 9:04 Tuesday morning. One of the persons involved in the disorder had left the scene on foot. Jonathan Chad Lind, 46, of Paris, was located a few blocks away and had an outstanding felony parole violation warrant. Lind was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police Department officers and investigators and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department investigators searched a residence in Powderly about 1:49 Tuesday afternoon. The search warrant was on the suspect’s home of the burglary reported on Monday, March 14, in the 4700-block of Lamar Ave. Bryan Kyle Sivils, 31, and Carla Yvonne Ritchie, 32, possessed the stolen property from that burglary. They also had outstanding warrants out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department and had possession of 23 grams of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and booked into the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshots at this time.)

Paris Police assisted the Paris Fire Department in investigating several arson fires on Tuesday, March 15. Paris Fire and Police Departments responded to four fires at four different locations where someone started fires in the men’s bathrooms of each site. While looking through surveillance camera footage, a known suspect was identified but not located at this time. The suspect stole a debit card from one of the fires and used the debit card at another location. The investigations continue.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested four persons on Tuesday (Mar 15).