Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 18)

Corey Hunter Hearne

Officers arrested Corey Hunter Hearne, 32, of Paris, at 12:23 Tuesday afternoon, at the Paris District Parole office on a parole violation warrant. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Draymar Bernard Mays

Paris Police responded to a disturbance at 937 S. Main Tuesday afternoon at 1:25. Before officers arrived, the suspect had left the residence. They located Draymar Bernard Mays, 31, of Paris, walking in the 200-block of E. Washington and discovered he had four outstanding felony warrants out of Red River County Sheriff’s Office. They charged him with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of prohibited sexual conduct, and one count of assault of a family member by impeding breathing. Mays is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Mar 17).