Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 22)

Auto Theft Task Force continued its investigation Monday, recovering a 2006 Fontaine Trailer valued at $10,000 and a 1999 Freightliner Tractor-Truck valued at $30,000. The owner recently reported both stolen from the 2400 Block of Church Street, despite changing ownership twice. They located them in Gaines County, and Gaines County Sheriff’s Office recovered them. They sold the trailer, truck, and other similar items without permission. The case is still under investigation.

Bradley Deen Scott

Tuesday morning at 10:37, a Paris Detective spent countless hours investigating a February 2022 Sexual Assault of Child Case. The District Attorney’s Office received the case in December for a warrant. On Tuesday, Mar 21, Paris Patrol Officers went to the 500-Block of Deshong Drive and took Bradley Deen Scott, 39, of Paris, into custody for the offense, charging him with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. They booked Scott into the Paris Jail.

Wednesday at 3:35 am, Paris Dispatch received confirmation from Choctaw Tribal Police that Samuel Luciano Cardenas, 40, of Paris, had been arrested on a Paris Police Warrant for Sexual Assault of a Child. Cardenas was transported to the Bryan County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Lamar County. Cardenas committed the offense in August of 2022 in the 1500 block of SE 15th Street.

Wednesday morning at 4:34, Paris Dispatch received a call of a Burglary of Business in progress. Surveillance footage showed two individuals, wearing hoodies, inside a Gun Shop in the 10-block of SE 20th Street. Several Officers from the Paris Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area. They had broken a window to gain entry, and no one was inside. They also destroyed a lock on a metal cabinet. The owner did not report any weapons missing.

The Paris Police Department responded to 81 Calls for Service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Mar 21).