Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of NE 12th St at 9:17 Tuesday night. The victim reported that they had been out of town for a couple of days, and when they returned, they found the front door to the residence open. The victim reported that the only thing missing seemed to be some jewelry. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Mar 22).