Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 25)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Stone Ave Wednesday morning at 1:06. Officers located a male and female still arguing. Reportedly, Zackery Shane Posey, 22, had assaulted the female. Allegedely, Posey had choked the female, and officers arrested him, and he was awaiting transfer to Lamar County Jail. NOTE: No mugshot available at this time

At 3:24 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a burglary of a residence call in the 1800-block of W. Kaufman. The victim someone awakened him ringing the doorbell. He approached and observed the front doorknob turning. The unknown person then broke the window of the door and reached inside and unlocked the door. When the victim yelled at the suspect, the suspect ran away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Mar 24).