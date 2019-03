Alfonso LaJuan Hollis

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle Tuesday night around 10:00. It was in the 4100-block of N. Main. The officer smelled marijuana inside and conducted a search. He located more than five ounces of marijuana and arrested Alfonso LaJuan Hollis, 32, of Paris. Hollis was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Mar 26).