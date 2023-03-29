Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 29)

Tuesday morning at 10:18, a victim arrived in the Paris Police lobby and claimed someone assaulted him in January of 2022. He stated that he was living with a female that had come at him with a knife; shoved him into a wall, causing injury to his back and damage to the sheetrock wall. He stated due to being in and out of the hospital for the last year, he has just now been able to report the assault. Officers took an Aggravated Assault Date-Family-House with Weapon report.

Tuesday, Paris Officers took a felony report of Injury-Child-Elderly-Disable with Intent Bodily Injury after Paris Officers responded to a Disturbance/Civil Stand-By Call in the 800-block of Southeast 38th. It involved caretakers and other subjects with allegations of vehicle thefts. Officers requested EMS to respond due to a 61-year-male victim showing stroke symptoms. The victim advised that a suspect had hit him. The offense is under investigation.

Joshua Ashley Flick

Tuesday afternoon at 12:07, officers responded to the 600-block of SE 6th, where an ex-husband and an ex-wife were engaged in a disturbance. Ex-husband Joshua Ashley Flick, 42, of Paris, was wanted for an outstanding warrant out of Paris PD for “Aggravated Assault DateFamily-House with Weapon.” It resulted from an incident in January of this year, where Flick had struck his ex-wife with an aluminum bat on her arm. They booked Flick into the Paris Jail.

Tuesday afternoon, Community Service Officers met with a victim in the Police lobby who stated that she was notified in 2022 that she could not claim her daughter on her 2021 income tax return because someone had already used her daughter’s social security number on a return. She thought that to be a mistake and did not report identity theft at that time. However, the same issue occurred this year, and the Social Security Administration instructed her to file an Identify Theft report with the Police Department. As a result, officers took a Fraud Use-Possession Identifying Information report and will investigate.

At 8:46 Tuesday night, there was a disturbance between an “on-off” “boyfriend-girlfriend” relationship, and the girlfriend had left the scene, which resulted in a Paris Officer taking a report of an “Aggravated Assault Date-Family-House with Weapon Report for investigation. The boyfriend stated that the girlfriend became angry with him, picked up a knife, and advanced toward him, holding the knife in a threatening manner. She also struck a TV with her fist, breaking it. Children were in the home, police notified Child Protective Services and the boyfriend requested an Emergency Protective Order.

Wednesday before 1:00 am, a victim left his girlfriend’s Gray 2016 Kia Forte vehicle with her Driver’s License, Cash App & Social Security Cards inside. He exited the convenience store in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue and watched his vehicle drive away. He had left the motor running and the car unlocked. A citizen gave him a ride, and they lost sight of his car around 3:00 am. His girlfriend received notification that they had declined her Cash App Card for $13.73 at a Jack in the Box in Balch Springs, Texas. Police notified Auto Theft Force.

The Paris Police Department responded to 78 Calls for Service and arrested four people Tuesday (Mar 28).