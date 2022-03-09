Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Mar 9)

Tyler Poarch

Paris Police responded to a parking lot accident in the 500-block of E. Houston Tuesday afternoon at 3:15. The driver of a Dodge Journey, Tyler Poarch, 27, of Clarksville, had backed into a parked vehicle and left the scene, circled the block, and returned. Officers charged him with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15. Poarch was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Rodarian Montrell Davis

Officers recognized Rodarian Montrell Davis, 36, of Paris, walking in the 10-block of SW 17th St at 3:34 Tuesday afternoon. Davis had an outstanding parole violation warrant and fled from the officer. When caught, Davis resisted arrest and threw an object into a grassy area. It was a baggie containing six grams of methamphetamine and pills without a prescription. They placed Davis in the Lamar County Jail.

Abigail Alise Blodgett

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1500-block of Lamar Tuesday night at 10:04 for a defective tail light. The driver, Abigail Alise Blodgett, 24, of Brookston, had possession of one gram of THC. Officers arrested Blodgett, charging her with possession of a controlled substance. They took her to the Lamar County Jail.

Patrick Joseph Moore

At 10:37 Tuesday night, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200-block of NW 7th St for a defective tail light violation. The driver, Patrick Joseph Moore, 51, of Lamar County, had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and they arrested Moore and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 64 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Mar 8).