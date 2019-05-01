Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 01)

Paris Police responded to a call about a man with a gun on Tuesday at 4:49 pm in the 600-block of SE 13th. Reportedly, a 40-year-old female approached three victims at the residence and confronted one victim about a fight that had occurred on Monday (Apr 29) at

Wade Park. During the incident, the suspect produced a handgun and threatened the three victims. No one was injured in the altercation. The event is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to five burglaries of vehicles on Tuesday (Apr 30) in various areas of town. On two of the reports, it states that the cars were locked before the burglaries and it is unknown how the suspect(s) gained access to the interiors. The other victims could not advise if the vehicles were locked before the intrusions. At least two other victims approached officers and informed them that they also had their cars burglarized but did not wish to make reports. This is a reminder that all citizens need to be more diligent in making sure that your vehicles are securely locked before walking away from them. Also, please remove anything

of value from the interior of the passenger area so that there are no temptations and you don’t become a victim. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 93 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Apr 30).