Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 03)

Xavier Ray Vasquez

An officer on patrol in the 1200 block of SE 15th observed a male known to him as Xavier Ray Vasquez leaving a residence. The officer placed Vasquez under arrest and transported him to Lamar County Jail. A warrant check revealed that Vasquez was wanted for a warrant originating from a Burglary of Motor Vehicle call from September 2022.

Breanna Wolfe

At approximately 9:30 Tuesday night, officers worked a disturbance in the 100-block of NE 6th. The victim said that an ex-boyfriend was threatening her. While the officers were on the scene, a vehicle approached the residence that the victim identified as the suspect. Police stopped it in the 600-block of Pine Bluff St. Officers observed a small quantity of marijuana in plain view. A search uncovered an amount of Crack Cocaine which the vehicle’s owner, Breanna Wolfe, eventually admitted belonged to her. Wolf was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and taken to jail. They released the other subjects in the vehicle and destroyed the marijuana.

An officer responded to a medical facility in the 3800 block of the NE Loop at approximately 6:00 pm about a subject coming in with a stab wound to his back. Police determined that officers had responded to an address on NE 25th and spoken to the same victim, who told them that he had fallen on some rocks. The victim denied knowing who had stabbed him and refused to cooperate with the investigation. The investigation will be closed.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested three, and answered 112 calls for service on May 2, 2023.