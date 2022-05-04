Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 04)

At 11:27 Tuesday morning, Paris Police met with the victim of a theft in the 10-block of W. Washington St. Someone had stolen their 2013 red Chevy Cruz while out of town. The investigation continues.

Cedric James Moffitt

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1700-block of Bonham Tuesday afternoon at 3:31 for a defective brake light. The driver, Cedric James Moffitt, 46, of Roxton, Texas, told the officer that he had a pistol in the vehicle and was a convicted felon. Moffitt was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and displayed a fictitious registration and two Municipal Court warrants. Moffitt was booked and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Shellee Rena Strickland

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2400-block of Highland Rd. at 8:53 Tuesday night for displaying expired registration. A passenger, Shellee Rena Strickland, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Montague County charging her with possession of a controlled substance. Officers arrested Strickland and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Kentavious Tavar Espinoza

Tuesday night at 10:15, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Crockett Circle for speeding. The driver, Kentavious Tavar Espinoza, 26, of Paris, had possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, a felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with credit card or debit card abuse. There were also two misdemeanors Lamar County warrants charging him with failing to identify and resisting arrest. They transferred Espinoza to the Lamar County Jail.

Erin Nichol Pokorski

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Graham Tuesday night at 10:52 for failing to give a signal while making a left turn. The officer smelled marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. The driver, Erin Nichol Pokorski, 20, of Paris, admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening while in the car. In addition, Pokorski told the officer that there was a pistol underneath the passenger seat. During the arrest, Pokorski had possession of a THC/Marijuana gummies baggie. They charged her with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possessing more than four grams of a controlled substance, and placed her in Lamar County Jail.

Broderick Jermaine Sims

At 12:03 Wednesday morning, Paris Police worked a possible intoxicated driver driving eastbound on NW Loop 286. Officers located the vehicle in the 2800-block of NE Loop and observed it changing lanes without using a signal. The driver, Broderick Jermaine Sims, 47, of Paris, was intoxicated and had three prior DWI convictions, and was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested eight people on Tuesday (May 3).