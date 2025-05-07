Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 07

There was a robbery/assault that occurred in the 2900 block of Bonham on Monday, May 5. The victim advised that Michael Earl Turner, 56, who had been living with him, had pointed a firearm at him and demanded the keys to one of his vehicles. The victim handed over the keys due to the threat of the gun. Turner told the victim not to contact police and made threats against his life if he did. The victim left the property and did not immediately report the incident due to fear of reprisals. He later learned that Turner had taken the truck and the suspect’s property and moved out. The victim also reported that two handguns and ammunition were missing from the residence. Garland Police later located it and arrested Turner. The local case will continue to be processed. Regional Auto Theft Task Force Officers are currently en route to interview Turner.

An owner reported a burglary of a residence in the 2300 block of W. Austin on Tuesday. The victim reported that a known family member had entered her residence without permission and stolen prescription narcotics. The victim had evidence of the suspect entering the home, which she surrendered to the department. The case is under investigation.

During this reporting period, officers made five traffic stops, arrested four adults, and responded to 78 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

Hubo un robo/asalto que ocurrió en la cuadra 2900 de Bonham el lunes 5 de mayo. La víctima informó que Michael Earl Turner, de 56 años, que había estado viviendo con él, le había apuntado con un arma de fuego y le había exigido las llaves de uno de sus vehículos. La víctima entregó las llaves debido a la amenaza del arma. Turner le dijo a la víctima que no se pusiera en contacto con la policía y lo amenazó de muerte si lo hacía. La víctima abandonó la propiedad y no denunció de inmediato el incidente por temor a represalias. Más tarde se enteró de que Turner se había llevado la camioneta y la propiedad del sospechoso y se había mudado. La víctima también informó que faltaban dos pistolas y municiones de la residencia. La policía de Garland lo localizó más tarde y arrestó a Turner. El caso local continuará siendo procesado. Los oficiales de la Fuerza de Tarea Regional de Robo de Automóviles están actualmente en camino para entrevistar a Turner.

Un propietario reportó un robo a una residencia en la cuadra 2300 de W. Austin el martes. La víctima informó que un conocido miembro de su familia había ingresado a su residencia sin permiso y había robado narcóticos recetados. La víctima tenía pruebas de que el sospechoso había entrado en la casa, las cuales entregó al departamento. El caso está bajo investigación.

Los oficiales hicieron cinco paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cuatro adultos y respondieron a 78 llamadas de servicio durante este período de informe.

Capitán John T. Bull