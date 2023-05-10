Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 10)

Dewey Kelley

Tuesday afternoon at 2:00, police stopped a vehicle for traffic in the 700-block of SE 19th. After the detaining officer smelled marijuana, the driver, Tiffany McCann, and the Passenger, Dewey Kelley, were questioned and produced marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed more marijuana and other narcotics. Two firearms were found in the car, a prohibited short-barreled shotgun and a handgun, which the owner had reported stolen in Texarkana. Kelley was charged with Possession of a weapon by a felon, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The officer arrested McCann on a misdemeanor warrant.

Karen Sue Pool

Police stopped a vehicle at 12:45 that Karen Sue Pool was a passenger with a family member. A court order prohibited her from being within 200 yards of that relative. Officers arrested her for Violation of the Protective Order. Once at the station, Pool called the family member on the phone, which the order also prohibited. It constituted a second incident of violation of the same Protective Order. In addition, they had convicted Pool of Violation of a Protective Order twice. Officers charged her with habitual violation of the Protective Order.

At 4:30 pm Tuesday, a burglary victim reported at 430 W. Parr Ave. that unknown subjects entered the residence and stole jewelry, cologne, change, and other belongings. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Hearon St. at about 7:00 pm. The complaint showed officers that an unknown subject had entered the residence through an open door. The owner said they were missing a jewelry box and some jewelry. Someone had taken other items from the backyard, including fencing materials and other building supplies. The victim had been in the hospital and could not give an exact date but advised that it could have been anytime between Apr 29 and May 9. The investigation is pending.

Officers made 17 traffic stops, arrested five, and answered 103 calls for service Between On May 9, 2023.