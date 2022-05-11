Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 11)

Diego Matthew Fennell

Diego Matthew Fennell, 26, of Paris, was arrested at 9:05 Tuesday morning at the Lamar County Probation Office on a motion to revoke his warrant. Fennell is currently on probation for a burglary of a building conviction and in the Lamar County Jail.

Joshua McQuay Teakell | Andrew Leonard Miner

Investigators of the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2200-block of College St. around 1:00 pm Tuesday. They arrested Joshua McQuay Teakell, 33, and Andrew Leonard Miner, 34, of Paris, when the investigators located drugs and weapons inside the residence. Teakell and Miner had approximately four ounces of methamphetamine, about 20 grams of cocaine, heroin, prescription pills, and assorted drug paraphernalia. Both were charged with four counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The estimated street value of the various drugs is $9,000. The two are waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Matthew Henry Raper | Kayla Rene Dean

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave. Tuesday afternoon at 3:57 because the officer knew the driver and knew that the driver had an outstanding parole violation warrant. On the parole violation, he arrested Matthew Henry Raper, 34, of Powderly, and a passenger, identified as Kayla Rene Dean, 36, of Paris. Dean had possession of THC wax and methamphetamine. Officers charged Dean with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Officers booked Dean and Raper and later transferred them to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested six persons on Tuesday (May 10).