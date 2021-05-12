Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 12)

Benjamin Randall Gooding

Benjamin Randall Gooding, 52, of Plano, was arrested Tuesday morning at 10:20 in the 4300-block of Bonham on a felony probation violation warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. They placed Gooding in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police were dispatched to a burglary of a business in the 1000-block of N. Main at 8:49 Tuesday morning. The victim reported that someone kicked in the building’s back door to gain access and then stole approximately $1,300 in cash and a gun. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (May 11).