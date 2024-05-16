Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Paris Police Report For Wednesday May 15

 

Chad Dewayne Anderson

 

Officers responded Tuesday to 750 Bonham St., where they located , 48. Anderson had an active federal warrant for probation violation on the possession of an Amphetamine charge. They arrested him without incident. 

Amaya Nyree-Nicole Lewis

 

On Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 1100 block of Graham St. They contacted , 24, who had an outstanding federal warrant for Human Smuggling. They arrested Lewis without incident.

Samuel Maxey

 

Officers responded to a Traffic Accident last Tuesday in the 10-block of Martin Luther King Drive. One of the drivers, Samuel Maxey, 67, was intoxicated. They arrested Maxey for Driving While Intoxicated. He also had two prior convictions for DWI, which added a DWI 3rd or More, a felony. 

Brenton Kyler Scott Walton

 

Tuesday, officers received a notification of a possible DWI in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue. They made contact with two subjects in the parking lot. One of the subjects, a passenger in the vehicle, had an open container of alcoholic beverage in his possession. They identified the subject as Brenton Kyler Scott Walton, 21, who was very intoxicated. He refused to cooperate with the investigation and declined to provide his name. Officers arrested him for Public Intoxication. Walton then struggled with officers and attempted to flee on foot. He was caught and continued to resist handcuffing and transport with a charge of Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest. 

Antonio Daquann Epperson

 

On Wednesday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of NW 3rd for a defective headlight. Officers made contact with Antonio Daquann Epperson, 33, who, through investigation, was found to be in possession of Marijuana, THC Edibles, and Cocaine, some on his person, and some in his vehicle. Epperson was also wanted for outstanding municipal warrants and an assault warrant for Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, officers worked a Burglary of Vehicle call in the 400 block of E. Hearon. A 380 handgun was missing from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Police have collected evidence and are investigating the case. 

Another Burglary of a Vehicle was reported Tuesday in the 600 block of W. Shiloh. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and stole two flashlights and two pistol magazines. Investigation continues. 

For this reporting period, officers made 36 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, and answered 196 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

