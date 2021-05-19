Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 19)

Adriona Dunwood

Officers responded to a disturbance call involving a knife in the 2100-block of Culbertson St. The victim advised that a family member had pushed them down and assaulting them. Officers checked for warrants and found that the defendant, Adriona Dunwood, had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. As officers placed Dunwood under arrest, she began to resist, and they added a charge of Resisting Arrest and Assault for Family Violence.

Pamela Kelley

Officers worked a disturbance at a motel in the 400-block of NE 35th. The manager advised a tenant had been disturbing other tenants and harassing the management. The same tenant had also made harassing calls to 911. Management had refunded the subject’s money and ordered her to leave the premises, but she refused to leave. Officers advised defendant Pamela Kelley to go, and she continued the refusal. Police finally placed her under arrest for Criminal Trespassing and took her to the Police Department for booking.

Paris Police responded to 175 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (May 19).