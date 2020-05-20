Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 20)

Zaquaria Shanae Thompson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of E. Booth Tuesday afternoon at 1:48 for a vehicle registration violation. The officer observed the passenger attempting to hide something under the seat. He then smelled the odor of marijuana and found a small baggie in the passenger’s purse and two pistols in the vehicle. The passenger, Zaquaria Shanae Thompson, 27, of Hugo, also had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thompson stated that she had purchased the marijuana and had her four-year-old son in the vehicle at the time. Police additionally charged her with unlawful carrying a weapon and endangering a child by criminal negligence. She is in the Lamar County Jail.

Misty Dawn Campbell | Guillermo Santos Rodriguez

At 2:35 Tuesday afternoon, officers located a vehicle in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 that the owner reported stolen out of Oklahoma. Officers learned that the people that arrived at that location in that vehicle were inside a room. Officers found four people and methamphetamine in the room. Misty Dawn Campbell, 40, of Hugo, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Guillermo Santos Rodriguez, 39, of Paris, was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Both are in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (May 19).