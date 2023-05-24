Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 24)

James Casey

Wednesday morning at 3:44, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1500 block of Graham. The driver, James Casey, admitted to possession of Marijuana. A search resulted in finding other narcotics and paraphernalia utilized for drug use. Casey was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, booked, and later placed in the county jail.

A Paris Police Officer assisted an officer from another agency in a disturbance call in the 3100 block of Pine Mill Road at 8:44 am. The officer was attempting to take an uncooperative individual into custody. Officers subdued the individual after a brief struggle, and the unruly subject was transported directly to Lamar County Jail per the arresting agency’s policy.

At 9:28, an officer took a report concerning the theft of prescription narcotics from a Home Health Patient living in the 300-block of 19th SE. They think a family member took the drugs. The home health provider reported the theft, and they notified the prescribing physician. An investigation will follow.

Paris Police received a report about a fraudulent account Tuesday afternoon at 1:20. The victim had become aware that someone unknown to the victim had opened a department store account in their name and was utilizing their address. The complainant reported this to their bank and the credit bureau.

A second report was taken around the same time involving an unrelated victim who found that their social security information was being used by an unknown individual for employment purposes and possibly to obtain her tax refunds. Officers referred the victim to the Social Security Bureau.

Officers made seven traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 113 calls for service on May 22, 2023.