Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 26)

Gerald Russell Bridgers

Gerald Russell Bridgers, 35, of Paris, was arrested in the 2200-block of E. Price St. at 4:29 Wednesday morning. Officers observed Bridgers riding a bicycle on the street, not adequately equipped with lighting. Bridgers had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and they placed him into custody. Bridgers also had possession of methamphetamine. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Someone found a black, pink, grey, and white backpack abandoned on a parking lot in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286 Tuesday night at 7:37. If you have lost this backpack and its contents, please call the Paris Police Department. If you can describe the bag and its contents, we will be glad to return it to you.

Paris Police responded to the 600-block of E. Austin St. at 12:36 Wednesday morning about an assault. The 62-year-old victim reported that a known person had entered his home and became angry. The suspect then retrieved a hammer from another part of the house and struck the victim. The victim refused medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (May 25).