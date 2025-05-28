McKay Law Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Header Mowers Header 2024
Sandlin Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
ETB Hiring Header

Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 28

On Tuesday, the Paris Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of 1300 W. Sherman. A Lamar County Constable was nearby and observed several individuals running away. Officers were able to locate these individuals at a nearby apartment. Officers located a 9mm handgun, possibly stolen. The investigation is continuing.

Paris Police Officers placed Timothy Shehan under arrest for a Parole Violation and Traffic warrants.

Paris Police arrested one person, made 22 traffic stops, and responded to 63 calls for service.

Randy Tuttle
Asst. Chief of Police

El martes, la Policía de París recibió un informe de disparos escuchados en el área de 1300 W. Sherman. Un alguacil del condado de Lamar estaba cerca y observó a varios individuos huyendo. Los oficiales pudieron localizar a estos individuos en un apartamento cercano. Los oficiales localizaron una pistola de 9 mm, posiblemente robada. La investigación continúa.

Los oficiales de policía de París arrestaron a Timothy Shehan por una violación de libertad condicional y órdenes de tráfico.

La policía de París arrestó a una persona, realizó 22 paradas de tráfico y respondió a 63 llamadas de servicio.

Randy Tuttle
Jefe Adjunto de Policía

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved