Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 28

On Tuesday, the Paris Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of 1300 W. Sherman. A Lamar County Constable was nearby and observed several individuals running away. Officers were able to locate these individuals at a nearby apartment. Officers located a 9mm handgun, possibly stolen. The investigation is continuing.

Paris Police Officers placed Timothy Shehan under arrest for a Parole Violation and Traffic warrants.

Paris Police arrested one person, made 22 traffic stops, and responded to 63 calls for service.

Randy Tuttle

Asst. Chief of Police

El martes, la Policía de París recibió un informe de disparos escuchados en el área de 1300 W. Sherman. Un alguacil del condado de Lamar estaba cerca y observó a varios individuos huyendo. Los oficiales pudieron localizar a estos individuos en un apartamento cercano. Los oficiales localizaron una pistola de 9 mm, posiblemente robada. La investigación continúa.

Los oficiales de policía de París arrestaron a Timothy Shehan por una violación de libertad condicional y órdenes de tráfico.

La policía de París arrestó a una persona, realizó 22 paradas de tráfico y respondió a 63 llamadas de servicio.

Randy Tuttle

Jefe Adjunto de Policía