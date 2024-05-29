Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 29

On Tuesday, May 28, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Belmont St for no license plate. The Driver, Xavious Lawhane Smith, 33, was found to be wanted on municipal warrants. He was arrested for the warrants. While inventorying the vehicle post-arrest, prescription medications, for which the driver had no prescription, were located in a center console. They charged Smith with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wednesday morning, officers arrested Ashley Shay Stout, 41, for Aggravated Assault of a Family Member after officers answered phone calls in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Dr. They found Stout had assaulted a family member by striking him in the head with a grocery bag containing unknown objects. Stout was belligerent and intoxicated and was transported directly to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded Tuesday to the 2100 block of E. Price after a known suspect assaulted a family member, the victim, with a knife and a box cutter. The victim advised that he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend about his phone, and the suspect then procured a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab him. The victim attempted to run from the suspect, but she continued trying to cut and stab him with the knife and then with a box cutter. The suspect fled the scene and discarded the box cutter into a nearby dumpster. Officers checked the victim’s welfare, made a report, and located the box cutter. They are still searching for the suspect.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 82 calls for service ending Tuesday, May 28.

Captain John T. Bull