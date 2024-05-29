ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Paris Police Report For Wednesday, May 29

On Tuesday, May 28, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Belmont St for no license plate. The Driver, Xavious Lawhane Smith, 33, was found to be wanted on municipal warrants. He was arrested for the warrants. While inventorying the vehicle post-arrest, prescription medications, for which the driver had no prescription, were located in a center console. They charged Smith with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wednesday morning, officers arrested Ashley Shay Stout, 41, for Aggravated Assault of a Family Member after officers answered phone calls in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Dr. They found Stout had assaulted a family member by striking him in the head with a grocery bag containing unknown objects. Stout was belligerent and intoxicated and was transported directly to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers responded Tuesday to the 2100 block of E. Price after a known suspect assaulted a family member, the victim, with a knife and a box cutter. The victim advised that he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend about his phone, and the suspect then procured a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab him. The victim attempted to run from the suspect, but she continued trying to cut and stab him with the knife and then with a box cutter. The suspect fled the scene and discarded the box cutter into a nearby dumpster. Officers checked the victim’s welfare, made a report, and located the box cutter. They are still searching for the suspect.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested six adults, and answered 82 calls for service ending Tuesday, May 28.

Captain John T. Bull

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved