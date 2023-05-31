Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 31)

Billy Don Storm

Last Tuesday morning at 10:42, two Paris officers arrived in the 300-block of NW 19th about an assault. A male was walking from the scene, and Paris EMS treated a female. The male, bleeding from a minor laceration on his elbow, stated nothing had happened. The female, with redness on her neck and chest area, said that the male, her boyfriend, had choked her during a verbal argument. Officers arrested Billy Don Storm, 61, of Paris, for assaulting Family-Household Member and Impeding Breath-Circulation.

Tuesday morning at 11:46, a female victim in the 10-block of SW 23rd told a Paris Officer that two days prior, on Sunday, her boyfriend had put one hand around her neck while covering her nose and mouth with his other hand, preventing her from breathing. She hit him on the head with an unknown object in self-defense. He left the apartment with her brand new cell phone that she got through a government program. Officers took a report of an Assault Family-Household Member Impeding Breath-Circulation.

Tuesday afternoon at 4:29, police responded to the 10-block of East Provine to an EMS Assist call. Paris EMS and Fire were on the scene medically treating a subject. A passenger in the vehicle stated that the driver smoked Synthetic Marijuana (K2) before picking her up and that the person passed out when he stopped at the East Provine and North Main traffic lights. The subject has no prior driving while intoxicated convictions but has his first investigation.

The Paris Police Department responded to 78 Calls for Service, arrested two adults, and made six traffic stops on Tuesday (May 30).