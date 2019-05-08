Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 8)

Mariano Alonzo James

Paris Police responded to a theft call in the 2600-block of N. Main Tuesday afternoon at 5:07 regarding a theft. The store clerk advised that a black male wearing black shorts and a black shirt had stolen a 30 pack of beer and was last seen walking toward a local motel. Officers located the suspect, and he admitted to taking the beer without paying. Officers arrested Mariano Alonzo James, 60, of Dallas, and discovered he had an outstanding parole warrant. He was also found to have at least two prior theft convictions. His theft charge was enhanced to a felony. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of W. Sherman Tuesday afternoon at 3:39. It was reported that the victim was in the process of moving to Paris from another state and has not been at the residence in nearly three weeks. The unknown suspect(s) entered the house through a broken window on the backside. Numerous items were stolen including a Winchester Gun Safe, tools, a television, and 25 packages of roofing shingles. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested ten people on Tuesday (May 7).