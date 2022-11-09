Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 09)

Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 11:10 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, an ex-boyfriend had used her identifying information to obtain an insurance policy. The incident is under investigation.

Cody Lane Neely

Paris Police located Cody Lane Neely, 20, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Cleveland Monday at 11:24 and knew Neely had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. Upon arresting Neely, they discovered he possessed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They additionally charged Neely with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. Neely was booked into the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Jake Darren Briggle

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Tuesday afternoon at 5:03 due to the officer recognizing the driver as Jake Darren Briggle, 33, of Paris. The officer knew Briggle had an outstanding felony warrant for violating it while on probation for a felony assault case. Briggle was also delinquent on a Municipal Court warrant on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and is now awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Gordon Lee Simmons, 65, of Paris, was arrested in the 3200-block of Clarksville at 7:05 pmTuesday on a Red River County Felony Bond Surrender warrant on a Driving While Intoxicated, third or more charge. Officers booked Simmons and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Nov 8).