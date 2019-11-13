Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 13)

Stephen Dejaun Corsey

Paris Police Detectives made contact with Stephen Dejaun Corsey in the 1400-block of West Cherry. Corsey had an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant. They placed Corsey under arrest and took him to jail.

Paris Police Officers responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 1700-block of Cedar. The complainant reported that someone broke into her car and stole a cell phone and wallets. The investigation will continue.

Paris Police responded to 119 calls for service and arrested three people over the last twenty-four hour period ending Tuesday (Nov 12).