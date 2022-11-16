Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 16)

Tuesday night at 1:11, Paris Officers worked a Burglary of a Habitation on the house workers were restoring in the 800-block of West Austin Street. Someone had pried open a window to gain entry and possibly used a croquet mallet as the prying tool. An Airless Paint Sprayer with two 50-foot hoses, valued at $1,200, was taken.

Melissa Renee Smith

Wednesday morning at 2:32, Paris Police observed a subject standing in front of a closed business in the 600-block of Bonham Street. They arrested Melissa Renee Smith, 35, of Detroit, who had a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Probation Violation-Possession Controlled Substance and other Paris Municipal Class C warrants. Smith was in the Paris City Jail.

Ricky Earl Barnett | Erik Lynn Gilbert |Dawn Marie Manor

Wednesday morning at 2:33, police stopped three people in the 700-block of East Austin. They arrested the driver Ricky Earl Barnett, 64, of Blossom, for possessing methamphetamine in a chip bag in the front center console and Paris Municipal warrant Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, officers arrested Dawn Marie Manor, 50, of Paris, for an outstanding Felony Bond Forfeiture warrants out of Hopkins County and Failure to ID as she identified herself as Shelly Barnett. They also arrested Erik Lynn Gilbert, 42, of Paris, for possession of methamphetamine located in the back floorboard and Lamar County warrant Motion to Revoke Probation. All three subjects are in the Paris Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 62 calls for service and arrested eight people on Tuesday (Nov 15).