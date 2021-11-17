cypress basin hospice
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 17)

Kevin Dewayne Rogers

Paris Police stopped Kevin Dewayne Rogers, 36, in the 500-block of E. Houston at 9:41 Tuesday morning. Rogers was riding a bicycle and pushing another. Due to recent thefts in the area, officers stopped Rogers to identify. During the investigation, Rogers had possession of methamphetamine, and they placed him in Lamar County Jail. Rogers was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Gary Wayne Fullenwider, Jr.

Officers arrested Gary Wayne Fullenwider, Jr., 38, of Paris, in the 1800-block of Clarksville Wednesday morning at 12:10. They observed Fullenwider on private property, and he had possession of methamphetamine and a THC vape pen. They charged Fullenwider with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Nov 16).

