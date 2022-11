Otoyu Jamar Milton

Otoyu Jamar Milton, 33, of Paris, was arrested in the 4300-block of Bonham Tuesday morning at 10:16 on two felony probation violation warrants. Milton is on probation for two Lamar County charges of possessing a controlled substance. Officers placed Milton in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Nov 1).