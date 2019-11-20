Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 20)

Holland Bell | Kenyon Bell

Paris Police Detectives made contact with Holland Bell and Kenyon Bell in the 2100-block of East Cherry Street. Both subjects had outstanding warrants for Federal and Lamar County on drugs, were placed under arrest, and transported to jail.

Zavontavion Flowers

Paris Police Detectives located Zavontavion Flowers in a vehicle in the 3800-block of Lamar. The discovered Flowers had outstanding Federal warrants. The driver, Tamika Jackson, had a warrant out of this department for disorderly conduct. Both subjects were placed under arrest and transported to jail.

Lesley Hoffman

Paris Police located Lesley Hoffman in the 2500-block of W. Houston. Hoffman had an outstanding warrant for Parole Violation on a Theft of Property<$2500 with two or more convictions. Hoffman was placed under arrest and transported to jail.



Christopher Williams

Paris Police Officers made contact with Christopher Williams at the probation office in the 4300-block of Bonham. Williams had an outstanding warrant for revoking his probation. The officer attempted to place Williams under arrest, and Williams began to struggle with the officer. Another officer arrived on the scene and Tazed Williams. Williams was then taken into custody and to jail. Officers charged Williams with resisting arrest.

Paris Police responded to 157 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the past twenty-four hour period ending Tuesday (Nov 19).