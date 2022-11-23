Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 23)

Last Monday afternoon at 3:38 and 4:46, police worked two felony shopliftings in the 2400 block of North Main. First, an identified 45-year-old white male from the Tyler area entered the store in August of 2022 and again today. The suspect selects an item in a large box, removes one significant thing, re-fills it with a varied selection of other items, and checks out with the deception of one item. Unfortunately, Monday was not the suspect’s lucky day. The cashier had prior sold the same item that the suspect selected today and noticed the box to be much heavier than the box containing the same item sold to an earlier customer. Camera surveillance linked to the incidents show the suspect stole over $5,000 worth of items in August and over $2,500 today. Detectives are preparing the cases for the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Last Tuesday at 3:13 pm, officers spoke with a victim by telephone about a stolen vehicle. The victim advised that he currently lives in New Mexico but had left an un-drivable Silver 2006 Chevrolet Uplander Van in the 600-block of West Kaufman with a roommate before leaving. Returning to Paris, the victim learned that the vehicle was missing and the roommate had moved. He recently contacted the current resident and requested that she drive her car so that she and an unidentified guy with a truck and trailer could retrieve the Uplander. Instead, they entered the vehicle as stolen.

The Paris Police Department responded to 60 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Nov 22).