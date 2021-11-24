Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 24)

Jason Myrick Robinson

Officer responded to a narcotics violation in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. An officer observed the suspects leaving the scene and contacted a male and a female in a vehicle in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286. The male was Jason Robinson, 49, and he had an outstanding Felony Parole Violation warrant. They arrested Robinson and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Officers and EMS responded to a disturbance call in the 1200-block of SE 15th, where the first officer on scene observed a male assaulting a female subject. EMS treated the victim and took her to Paris Regional Medical Center while Abe Stanley resisted arrest. They charged Stanley with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury-Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath, and Resisting Arrest.

Officer responded to fraud after the victim reported that she left her debit card in the 300-block of NE 20th. She later found unauthorized transactions exceeding one-thousand dollars in value were made to her account by an unauthorized person using her debit card. The investigation division now has the case.

Paris Police Department responded to 83 calls for service made four arrests ending Tuesday (Nov 23).