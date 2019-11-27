Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 27)

Draymar Bernard Mays

Paris Police arrested Draymar Bernard Mays, 31, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Lamar Tuesday morning at 9:38. Mays was involved in an altercation and was found to have two warrants. One warrant charged Mays with failing to appear for a child support hearing, and the other was a Denton County warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity. Officers transferred Mays to the Lamar County Jail.

Tommy Ray Nichols

Officers arrested Tommy Ray Nichols, 50, of Paris, at his residence in the 900-block of S. Main Tuesday afternoon on a bond surrender warrant. The warrant stemmed from a felony arrest for driving while intoxicated, third or more. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a robbery in the 1600-block of E. Sherman Tuesday evening at 7:19. Reportedly, a black male assaulted a female and took her cell phone. The victim reported that the suspect was wearing a red hoodie and had knocked her to the ground and kicked her several times before grabbing her cell phone. The suspect was last seen running west on Sherman St. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday night at 11:32, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 600-block of Bonham. Reportedly, a known 18-year-old male had kicked in the front door and had assaulted a 19-year-old victim. The investigation continues.

Damien Demetrio Garcia

At 3:51 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Damien Demetrio Garcia, 24, of Paris, at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. The order stemmed from an investigation where Garcia had entered a room in the 1900-block of Lamar this past weekend and had stolen a person’s property while the person was asleep. Officers later transferred Garcia to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 111 calls and arrested nine people on Tuesday (Nov 26),